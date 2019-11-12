Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 5.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

