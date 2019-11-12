ARC Resources Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.94.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.63.

The business also recently declared a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.73%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

