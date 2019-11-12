Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 36.8% in October

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FUV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.06. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 65,833.33% and a negative return on equity of 176.81%. On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.