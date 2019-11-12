Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 361,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Ares Management has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock worth $528,086. 151.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 905,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.