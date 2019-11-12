Asante Solutions (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Asante Solutions to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,147. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

