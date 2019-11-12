Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,443.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $163,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

AHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 451,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,498. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.