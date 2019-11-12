Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 363,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,542. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $725.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

