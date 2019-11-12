Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EARS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 75,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,094. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

EARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.