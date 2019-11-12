Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.06. 264,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,105. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 495.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

