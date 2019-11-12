Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 207,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avedro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avedro by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDR opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Avedro has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Avedro had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 162.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

