B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

SVC stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,032,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,982,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,635,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 502,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

