Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $4.52. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 370 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 407,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,506,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,266 shares of company stock worth $230,028 and have sold 1,501,589 shares worth $5,566,223. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $1,926,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 4,289,644 shares during the period.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

