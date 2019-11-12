Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Paul James Vanderberg Buys 1,000 Shares

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Paul James Vanderberg purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,347,158.

Shares of TSE:BAD traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.65. 375,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.78. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 12 month low of C$29.35 and a 12 month high of C$49.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

