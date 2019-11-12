Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BGFD opened at GBX 807.42 ($10.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 808.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 756.14. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 842 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $746.26 million and a PE ratio of -19.00.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

