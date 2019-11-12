Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. 2,488,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

