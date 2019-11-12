Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BSMX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 241,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,961. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,484,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 834,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

