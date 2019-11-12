Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

