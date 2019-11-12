Barclays Begins Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

ROST stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 1,327,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

