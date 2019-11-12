Barclays Initiates Coverage on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. 576,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 75,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 40.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

