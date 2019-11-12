Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE BAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 331,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,192. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 63.44% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 442,189 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 382,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

