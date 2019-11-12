Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 4673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.75.

Baskerville Capital Company Profile (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

