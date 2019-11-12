Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 2,907,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,047. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

