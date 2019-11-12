Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 1,700 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $11,441.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $6,120.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,005 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $6,773.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,041 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $20,526.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,037 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $20,347.90.

On Friday, October 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $9,338.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $17,394.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $104,055.84.

On Monday, October 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,715 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $11,421.90.

ICMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

