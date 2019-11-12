Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.94. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,272,270 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.21 million and a PE ratio of 70.53.

About Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

