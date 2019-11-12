BetterBetting One Day Volume Reaches $158.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $249,837.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00235990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01497806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00137854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,152,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

