Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00798680 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00255691 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00089256 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

