Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HYT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 551,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

