Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,111. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

