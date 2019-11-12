BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:EGF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

