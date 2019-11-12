BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,054. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

