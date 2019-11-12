BlackRock Inc. Acquires 65,167 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $464,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,140 shares of company stock worth $34,821,702. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

