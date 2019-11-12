BlackRock Inc. Purchases 280,935 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $455,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.5% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61.

