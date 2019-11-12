BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,073. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

