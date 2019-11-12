BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,191. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.