BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

