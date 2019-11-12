BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BSE stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.99.

BSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

