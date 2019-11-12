Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

