Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BSR traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.19. The company had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluestone Resources news, Director James R. Paterson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$979,222.50. Also, Director John Edward Robins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,005,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,906,665.10. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,585 in the last three months.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.