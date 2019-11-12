Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $2,125.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,091.27.

Booking stock traded down $26.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.39. 20,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,992.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,899.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

