Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,091.27.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,875.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,685. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,988.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,899.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 102.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

