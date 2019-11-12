BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

