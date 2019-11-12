BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BOS Better OnLine Sol from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

