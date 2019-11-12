Boston Advisors LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

