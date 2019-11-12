Boston Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,986 shares of company stock worth $8,439,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE CL opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.