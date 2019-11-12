Boston Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

