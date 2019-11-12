Boston Advisors LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

