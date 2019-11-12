Boston Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

