Boston Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 615,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 77.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 627,607 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $10,837,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,104.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $4,139,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,797 shares of company stock valued at $25,851,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

