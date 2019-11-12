Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.