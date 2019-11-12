Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson Sells 6,778 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,258,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 369,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.